Si’Tarc to focus on support measures for MSMEs

COIMBATORE

18 September 2021 23:22 IST

The Scientific and Industrial Testing and Research Centre (Si’Tarc) will take efforts to become a certification body under the new importer-exporter code so that the products tested by it are eligible for exports even to developed countries.

According to a press release from the centre, it will identify potential products and take up research and development on these so that MSME units can produce the products to match international standards. The micro and small scale industries are the foundation of the Coimbatore industrial cluster and the Centre will focus on improving this sector to be on a par with international standards.

Whyle the pandemic had thrown challenges to the industry here, the proposed Defence corridor and pump export cluster are opportunities for the MSMEs. The units will have to focus on process efficiency and management systems to tap the opportunities.

The office-bearers of the association for 2021-2022 are: Ma. Sendil Kumar (president), K. Mohan Senthil Kumar (vice-president), R. Karthikeyan (secretary) and C.G Sri Priya (treasurer).