SIPCOT land acquisition: Annamalai threatens to observe fast unto death

December 07, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

If the State government proceeds to acquire 3,862 acres identified for the SIPCOT Industrial estate in Annur and Mettuppalayam taluks, the BJP State president K. Annamalai announced that he would be the first person to stage a fast unto death.

Leading an agitation against the proposed land acquisition at Annur, he said that it was no longer the problem of only the farming community.

“On December 2, 2021, we had told the government to recall the Government Order, but now we are firm - not even a handful of sand could be taken from Annur.”

He alleged that a real estate firm had struck a deal with a UAE-based firm to sell lands worth ₹600 crore on Perur - Chettipalayam Road. He claimed he would also be able to release the photographs of the meeting in which the deal was signed.

On October 10, 2022, exactly 45 days ago the GO was released by the government.

He also charged the government with inaction in the land survey by the Kerala in the Ende Bhoomi project in Theni district.

