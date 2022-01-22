Short film contest on theme ‘Soil’

HOSUR

22 January 2022 00:05 IST

Cinema Rendezvous joins hands with Talent Tribe to organise a short film contest on the theme ‘Soil’ to give a push to conservation.The contest calls for entries in the genre of a documentary, music video, or fiction. The entries should be of 2 to 8 minutes duration.

The submissions will be ajudged by award winning film director Vasanth S. Sai, acclaimed actor Suhasini Maniratnam, Grammy awardee and environmentalist Reki Kej. The contest is open to all including professionals, amateurs, students, artists and others. The submissions must be made at www.eventstalenttribe.com. The jury award for the entries is ₹ 25,000; popular award is ₹ 15,000 and student award ₹ 10,000. Last date for submission of the entries is February 26. Further details may be found on www.eventstalenttribe.com

