Seven new COVID-19 cases in Salem

June 18, 2022 21:12 IST

Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Salem district and three cases were reported in Namakkal district on Saturday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 30 active cases in Salem and seven active cases in Namakkal district.

Erode district reported six new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,32,712. While two persons were discharged, 23 persons continue to be under treatment..

MLA tests positive

The Salem West constituency MLA belonging to the Pattali Makkal Katchi R. Arul has tested COVID-19 positive for the second time.

The MLA suffered from fever and cough and, following this, he took the COVID-19 test on Friday. The result came on Saturday and he tested positive.

Doctors advised him to be in home quarantine. During COVID first wave, he had tested positive and recovered. Mr. Arul said that he had taken two doses of the vaccine and also booster dose.