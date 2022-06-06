Selling of oocytes: DMS team conducts inquiry in Salem private hospital

June 06, 2022 20:07 IST

A six-member team from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) conducted an inquiry in a private hospital here on Monday in connection with a 16-year-old girl’s complaint that she was forced to sell her oocytes to private hospitals.

The team led by A. Viswanathan, Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, visited a private hospital near the New Bus Stand and verified the records of people who were admitted and came for a check-up at the hospital from 2018.

After the inspection, Dr. Viswanathan told mediapersons action would be taken against hospitals that did not follow rules on this issue. Based on the information from the victim, an inquiry would be conducted into hospitals in other States too. “We are also going to conduct an inquiry at a private hospital in Hosur,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked about the explanation given by the hospital on this issue, he said they claimed that they took oocytes based on records.

National Health Mission Salem district coordinator S. Nithyananth accompanied the team.