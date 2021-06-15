Second instalment of relief package distributed to beneficiaries in districts

15 June 2021 22:31 IST

The second instalment of COVID-19 relief package of ₹2,000 and 14 essential commodities were distributed to beneficiaries in districts on Tuesday.

In Coimbatore, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani inaugurated the distribution at a function held at Vadavalli.

Mr. Sakkarapani said though the government had promised to give the special package at one go on June 3, it chose to give it in two instalments to mitigate the plight of people suffering under the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown.

In Coimbatore, the distribution of cash and the bag would be done through the 1,126 shops run by 163 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies, 54 shops run by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and 103 shops run by women self-help groups.

The relief package was for ‘rice card’ holders, to whom the employees of fair price shops had distributed tokens last week. Every day, only 200 public distribution system (ration) card holders would be eligible to receive the package.

In Tiruppur, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj distributed the cash assistance and provisions kit.

A press release said thecash of ₹ 151.32 crore in total along with the provisions would be distributed through 1,135 ration shops .

In Erode, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inaugurated the distribution at a ration shop at Kasipalayam. Officials said the second instalment along with the kit would be distributed to the card holders between 8 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In Salem district, Collector S. Karmegam inaugurated the distribution at a ration shop at Kannankurichi.