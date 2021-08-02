School accused of demanding fees to issue TC

Salem

02 August 2021 22:01 IST

Parents of wards studying at a private school here petitioned the District Collector here on Monday alleging that the school management are demanding full fees to issue transfer certificates.

They also alleged that a few authorities in the school have asked the students belonging to backward community to bring their bank passbooks and their scholarship funds are being misused.

They claimed that though they petitioned the School Education Department, no action has been taken against them.

