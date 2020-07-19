Salesman of Tasmac bar booked for illegal liquor sale

19 July 2020 22:50 IST

Tiruppur City Police registered a case against a salesperson of a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet at Velampalayam for illegal sale of liquor on Sunday despite the complete lockdown.

Based on a media report, the police raided the bar attached to Tasmac outlet no. 1983 at Amarjothi Garden, where it was found that liquor was sold to customers in violation of State government’s directions.

Velampalayam police secured K. Veerapandi, 28, who was the salesperson at the bar and seized 38 liquor bottles from the premises. The accused was booked under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, the police said. A police officer said that the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (Tiruppur) has been instructed to “strictly enforce all the norms” of the complete lockdown. Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan told The Hindu that the 22 flying squads were instructed to monitor bars attached to Tasmac outlets. “Strict action will be initiated on bars if found open,” he said.

Special drive in Salem

The Salem district police as part of special drive to check illegal sale of liquor conducted special drives between July 14 and 19 here and have registered 34 cases.

Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger formed three special teams to monitor illegal sale of liquor in rural areas in the district.

As part of the drive, the special team conducted raids at various places in rural limits and have seized 3,595 bottles stocked for illegal sale from various places in Salem between July 14 and 19.

The teams have also registered 34 cases against 38 persons.

Cash seized

Police have also seized ₹70,815 from the accused. Police warned of stern action against persons indulging in illegal liquor sale in the district.