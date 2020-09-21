Salem Steel Plant employees stage protest

SALEM

21 September 2020

Demand job on compassionate grounds for the next of kin of an employee who died of COVID-19

Employees of the Salem Steel Plant staged a protest in front of the plant here on Monday demanding job on compassionate grounds for the next of kin of an employee who succumbed to COVID-19.

M.R. Kannan, a senior technician at the plant, succumbed to the disease recently. Workers under various Trade Unions have demanded the authorities to provide job for the next of kin of Kannan. K.P. Suresh Kumar, general secretary of Employees Union, said the employees were on a strike since September 19 and they would abstain from work until an offer letter was issued. Close to 1,000 workers are taking part in the protest, Mr.Suresh said.

