Salem Railway Division cancels four trains for two days

The Salem Division of the Southern Railway has cancelled four train services for two days and partially cancelled two trains for three days.

In a release, the division said that because of engineering works to be carried out at the Salem Junction four train services will be cancelled on September 20 and 21.

Train no. 06836 Karur Junction-Salem Junction, scheduled to leave Karur at 7.30 a.m.; train no. 06838 Karur Junction-Salem Junction, scheduled to leave Karur Junction at 7.55 p.m.; train no. 06831 Salem Junction-Karur Junction, scheduled to leave Salem Junction at 5.20 a.m.; and train no. 06837 Salem Junction-Karur Junction, scheduled to leave Salem Junction at 6 p.m., on September 20, will be fully cancelled on September 20 and 21.

Similarly, due to engineering maintenance work in the Salem Junction-Erode Junction stretch, two train services will be partially cancelled for three years on September 19, 20, and 21.

The train no. 06802 Coimbatore Junction-Salem Junction MEMU train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 9.05 a.m., will be partially cancelled between Erode Junction and Salem Junction. The train will run from Coimbatore Junction to Erode Junction only, and it will not run from Erode Junction to Salem Junction from September 19 to 21.

The train no.06803 Salem Junction- Coimbatore Junction MEMU train, scheduled to leave Salem Junction at 1.40 p.m., will be partially cancelled between Salem Junction- Erode Junction. The train will not run from Salem Junction to Erode Junction. It will leave from Erode Junction and run up to Coimbatore Junction from September 19 to 21.