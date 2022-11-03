Salem, Namakkal districts receive heavy rain

The Hindu Bureau
November 03, 2022 18:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Salem and Namakkal districts received heavy rain on Thursday. Salem district recorded 15.8 cm of rainfall and Namakkal district 11.7 cm in the past 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rain that started on Wednesday afternoon in various parts of the Salem district continued till night. The average rainfall in Salem district was 10.58 mm. Veeraganur received the highest amount of rain 24 mm, followed by Yercaud (19.8 mm), Attur (19 mm), Thammampatti (17 mm), Kariyakovil(14 mm), Gangavalli (13 mm), Kadayampatti (11 mm), Pethanaickenpalayam (8 mm) , Salem (7.3 mm), Aanaimaduvu (7 mm), Mettur (5.4 mm), Omalur (5 mm), Sankagiri( 4.3 mm), and Edappadi (4 mm).

The average rainfall in Namakkal district was 9.80 mm. Paramathi Velur received the highest amount of rainfall 20 mm, followed by 18.40 mm in Mangalapuram, 18 mm in Kolli Hills Semmedu, 14.30 mm in Rasipuram, 13 mm in Mohanur, 11 mm in Puduchatram, 9 mm in Senthamangalam, 6 mm in Collectorate, 5 mm in Erumapatti, 2 mm in Namakkal, and one mm in Tiruchengode.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app