Salem GH to increase oxygen capacity

Construction of medical oxygen generator plants progressing at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Tuesday.

SALEM

27 July 2021 22:59 IST

The hospital already has medical oxygen plants of capacities 35kl, 13 kl and 6 kl

Measures are under way to increase medical oxygen capacity at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here.

The GMKMCH is the tertiary care centre for COVID-19 treatment and the hospital has been catering to patients even from neighbouring Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Kalakuruchi districts. The hospital is one of the few hospitals in the region that could treat COVID-19 patients with other serious ailments as well.

The need for medical oxygen during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic increased compared to first wave and additional medical oxygen plants and oxygen concentrators were arranged at the hospital to meet the medical oxygen needs.

Advertising

Advertising

The hospital on Monday received a 6 kl medical oxygen plant sponsored by private organisations here.

Valli Sathyamoorthy, Dean of the hospital, said the hospital had increased its medical oxygen facilities considering the possibility of third wave.

The hospital already had medical oxygen plants of capacities 35kl, 13 kl and 6 kl.

Dr. Valli said, “the hospital has also been allotted two Pressure Swing Adsorption medical oxygen generator plants under PM-Cares Fund and it is being installed by the DRDO and NHAI. The construction works for setting up the plants are progressing. Each plant can produce 1,000 litres per minute and a plant can support upto 100 beds.”

Besides, the hospital also had a modular oxygen generator which could provide medical oxygen support to 20 beds.

Training

Dr. Valli said in view of the third wave and considering reports that children would be majorly affected, the Hospital had arranged beds with oxygen support and training was under way for staff regarding handling paediatric patients.