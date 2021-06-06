Salem Corporation sets up mobile swab collection teams

SALEM

06 June 2021 21:08 IST

The Salem Corporation has set up mobile swab collection teams to collect samples from persons with symptoms. The teams in autorickshaws visit the residents and collect swab samples for RT-PCR test.

Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran said each of the 60 wards in the Corporation had been allotted a mobile swab collection team. The samples would be tested at the laboratory in the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here.

According to health officials, each team will have two members, a technician and data entry operator. Upon noticing symptoms in residents, the field survey workers will immediately alert the mobile team which will visit the respective houses and collect samples.

Mr. Ravichandran said the system was started to prevent delay in testing due to hesitancy or lockdown restrictions and ensure early testing among the public. This could prevent delayed treatment, he added.