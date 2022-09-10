Salem Corporation begins the desilting of 33 streams and channels

Mayor A.Ramachandran inspecting the desilting works of a water channel in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Following rain water which flows over the channels entering into houses, the Salem Corporation has started to desilt 33 channels and streams in the city on Saturday.

For the past one week, heavy rain lashed in various parts of the district, especially at Yercaud. The rain water in Yercaud flows through channels and drains into the Thirumanimuthar River. Due to heavy rain, last week, two aged women drowned after the rain water entered their homes. Likewise, rainwater entered into hundreds of homes at Arisipalayam, Saminathapuram, Chinna Pudur, and Govindagoundar Thottam.

Considering this, the Salem Corporation decided to desilt the channels and streams in the city to prevent rainwater entering houses. Based on the decision, on Saturday, the desilting works were started in the city. Mayor A. Ramachandran and Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj inspected the desilting works at Wards 16, 26, 33, 34, and 60.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ramachandran said that the 20 km of channels and streams in the city will be desilted, and sludge dumped near the channels would be removed immediately. Streams and channels, including those at A.T.C. Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Ayyanar Kovil, Kurukkal Colony, Prabath Theatre, Ambal Yeri, Sunnambukara Street, Valluvar Nagar, Allikuttai, Mullai Nagar, Bodinaickenpatti Channel, and Sivathapuram Senjikottai will be desilted. In the desilting works, 27 JCB vehicles and eight earth movers are used, Mr. Ramachandran added.

During the inspection, zonal chairman, S. Umarani, S.D. Kalaiyamudhan, City Engineer G. Ravi, City Health Officer N. Yogananth, councillors, and zonal officials accompanied the Mayor.