Coimbatore

SAIL chairperson inspects Salem Steel Plant

SAIL chairperson Soma Mondal at the Salem Steel Plant on Saturday.
Staff Reporter Salem July 16, 2022 19:41 IST
Updated: July 16, 2022 19:41 IST

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), chairperson, Soma Mondal, visited Salem Steel Plant (SSP) on Saturday.

Ms. Mondal was accompanied by Anirban Dasgupta, director in-charge, Bhilai Steel Plant, and Vishnu Kant Pandey, executive director of SSP. Upon her arrival at SSP, the chairperson was given a guard of honour by the CISF, SSP contingent.

Later, she reviewed the production and performance of the company. She interacted with the senior officials of the plant.

She also visited the value-added products convention centre located on the premises of SSP. She had various meetings with representatives of the officer association, trade unions, SC/ST association, and OBC Association of SSP.

Later, she visited mines and plants of SAIL Refractory Company Limited, a subsidiary unit of SAIL located in Salem, and reviewed their performance.

