Safety awareness drive at Salem Railway Junction

A safety awareness drive with a view to preventing fire accidents in trains and at railway stations was conducted at Salem railway junction on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Divisional Manager P. Sivalingam led the drive, which was organised by Division Safety Officer V. Praveen Kumar and his team.

The drive was organised to spread awareness about safety on trains, particularly with regard to the prevention of accidents caused by fire.

A rally was held at the Salem Junction in which officials and staff participated. Pamphlets with instructions pertaining to the prevention of fire accidents in trains were distributed among passengers waiting on platforms and also in trains.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials advised passengers that inflammable articles such as kerosene, firecrackers, etc. should not be carried on board trains. The Salem Division also appealed to the passengers to refrain from carrying inflammable articles on trains and violation of such regulations is a punishable offence.