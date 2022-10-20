Safety awareness drive at Salem Railway Junction

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 20, 2022 18:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A safety awareness drive with a view to preventing fire accidents in trains and at railway stations was conducted at Salem railway junction on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Divisional Manager P. Sivalingam led the drive, which was organised by Division Safety Officer V. Praveen Kumar and his team.

The drive was organised to spread awareness about safety on trains, particularly with regard to the prevention of accidents caused by fire.

A rally was held at the Salem Junction in which officials and staff participated. Pamphlets with instructions pertaining to the prevention of fire accidents in trains were distributed among passengers waiting on platforms and also in trains.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials advised passengers that inflammable articles such as kerosene, firecrackers, etc. should not be carried on board trains. The Salem Division also appealed to the passengers to refrain from carrying inflammable articles on trains and violation of such regulations is a punishable offence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app