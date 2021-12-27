Rough stone quarries: public hearing to be held today

ERODE

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) will hold a public hearing over the proposal to establish rough stone quarries at Chennampatti village in Anthiyur taluk on Tuesday.

A release said four persons had applied for quarrying land to the extent of 17.99 hectares at Chennampatti village and as per the notification issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forests dated September 14, 2006, Environmental Clearance was mandatory. A public hearing was scheduled to be held at the Kongu Marriage Hall at Sanisandai in Chennampatti village at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and the public can participate and voice their opinion over the proposals.

Officials said that the four proposed quarries aim to produce about 31,56,818 metres of rough stone and 86,387 metres of topsoil over a period of five years.