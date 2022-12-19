Roads in Coimbatore city are in poor condition, says MLA Vanathi

December 19, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The roads in Coimbatore city are badly-damaged and the patchworks done by the civic body are in poor condition, alleged Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vanathi Srinivasan here on Monday.

Ms. Vanathi told the presspersons that busy roads such as Sullivan Street and Chetty Street are riddled with potholes. Motorists struggle to navigate through the roads. The road from Thanneerpandhal to Cheran Ma Nagar that was laid by the Corporation recently was damaged again during the rain. This shows the poor quality of road work being carried out in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji keeps telling that funds have been allocated for road works. However, no works have been taken up so far, she alleged. BJP would stage a protest demanding good roads, she added.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is trying to run the government like a family property. Instead of being the party of a common man, the DMK has become the party of one family, and there is no democratic process. The Cabinet meeting looks like a family meeting,” charged Ms. Vanathi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US