Roads in Coimbatore city are in poor condition, says MLA Vanathi

December 19, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The roads in Coimbatore city are badly-damaged and the patchworks done by the civic body are in poor condition, alleged Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vanathi Srinivasan here on Monday.

Ms. Vanathi told the presspersons that busy roads such as Sullivan Street and Chetty Street are riddled with potholes. Motorists struggle to navigate through the roads. The road from Thanneerpandhal to Cheran Ma Nagar that was laid by the Corporation recently was damaged again during the rain. This shows the poor quality of road work being carried out in the city.

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji keeps telling that funds have been allocated for road works. However, no works have been taken up so far, she alleged. BJP would stage a protest demanding good roads, she added.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is trying to run the government like a family property. Instead of being the party of a common man, the DMK has become the party of one family, and there is no democratic process. The Cabinet meeting looks like a family meeting,” charged Ms. Vanathi.