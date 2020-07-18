Rituals not allowed in any temples on July 20

Coimbatore

18 July 2020 23:02 IST

Officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department said that rituals for ancestors will not be allowed in any temples on July 20 on account of Aadi Amavasai as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Perur Patteeswarar Temple, which witnesses nearly 1 lakh devotees each year on the occasion of Aadi Amavasai, announced that rituals for ancestors will not be allowed this year to avoid excess crowds. Similarly, other prominent temples, including Vanabadrakaliamman Temple at Thekkampatti and Amanalingeswarar Temple in Udumalpet will also not allow devotees to conduct rituals, HR&CE officials said.

While temples in rural areas will be open on Monday, the devotees cannot bring flowers, fruits, coconuts or any item intended for the rituals. The existing restrictions will continue for the rural temples, officials noted.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, HR&CE Commissioner K. Phanindra Reddy issued a set of guidelines to all temples in the State which said that temple festivals can be conducted on temple premises, provided that the events comply with all COVID-19 precautionary measures. However, devotees and donors will be not allowed to participate. The festivals can also be live streamed online for the devotees, the guidelines said. No decisions for live streaming has been finalised for the temples in Coimbatore Zone as of Saturday, the HR&CE officials said.

Erode Staff Reporter adds:

Officials of HR and CE Department said that public are will not allowed to perform rituals at Sangameswarar Temple at Bhavani Kooduthurai and also at Magudeswarar temple at Kodumudi too on July 20.