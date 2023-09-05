Rise in sunflower cultivation in Tiruppur district perceptible

September 05, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

There are indications that sunflower cultivation is picking up in Tiruppur district, going by the volume of sale of seeds.

Last month, the regulated market in Vellakovil recorded a sales of 28,580 kg seeds, mostly of the hybrid varieties. Based on quality, the seeds were sold for prices ranging from ₹45 a kg to ₹51 a kg.

Farmers in Tiruppur district are understood to have a preference for the hybrid varieties developed by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) for better pod yield.

According to Joint Director of Agriculture, Tiruppur, M. Mariappan, there is always assured returns for oil seeds cultivation. Sunflower cultivation, which was earlier prominent in Vellakovil and Mulanur in Tiruppur district, is now widespread, field-level officials say.

The farmers usually go for hybrid varieties factoring in the better yield, Mr. Mariappan said. The farmers apparently evince interest in increasing the area of cultivation for sunflower since the seeds command a price of up to ₹60 per kg, he added.

The hybrids are more stable and more uniform at maturity, according to cultivators. The COH3 variety, for instance, has 42% oil content, according to TNAU.

Owing to the less cholesterol content, sunflower oil is in high demand globally. Also, there is certainty of assured returns as India is not still self-sufficient in sunflower oil production. India imports sunflower oil from a few countries including Ukraine, Russia, and Argentina. The overall deficit of edible oil in the country fluctuates from three lakh tonnes in good years and eight lakh tonnes in bad years. This gap is filled either by imports or by soaring prices, a study states. The preference for sunflower is high because it contains phytochemicals like choline and phenolic acid and lowers cholesterol, according to the study.

