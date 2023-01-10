Residents urge government to stop construction of carrot-washing machine in Udhagamandalam

January 10, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

UDHAGAMANDALAMResidents of Fern Hill in Udhagamandalam have appealed to the government to stop the setting up of a carrot-washing machine in the area.

A resident of Modern Builders Layout in Fern Hill, speaking to The Hindu, said that residents had written to the District Collector, Udhagamandalam Municipality, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the District Forest Officer in 2022 after truck-loads of mud were dumped at the site last year. “We learned that there were plans to set up the carrot-cleaning unit at the site, and wrote to the authorities concerned. However, as there was heavy rain last year, the owners of the land stopped work, but have once again started levelling the land in preparation for the unit since the turn of the year,” said the resident requesting anonymity.

In their letter, the residents said that the area was home to around 50 families and is close to the Fern Hill Nilgiri Mountain Railway Station. The residents also stated that the land was marked as agricultural land as per the Master Plan and lies within the limits of Udhagamandalam Municipality.

In their complaint, the residents stated that carrot washing units are known to cause environmental pollution, impact air quality and also cause noise pollution. They also stated that the units cause water pollution and highlighted the fact that the source of the Bhavani River is located close to the proposed site, further increasing the risk of polluting the river at the source.

The Cair Hill reserve forest is also located nearby, stated residents, who said that wildlife such as gaur and leopards could be impacted, especially as gaur are known to fall sick and die prematurely if they become acclimatised to eating carrots that get discarded at the units. In the recent past, gaur have died from eating discarded waste in Ketti Palada, while chances of problematic human-animal interactions also increase due to the units.

When contacted, Udhagamandalam Municipality Commissioner, M. Gandhiraj, said that the municipality would inspect the site and check whether the proposed project flouts any existing laws.