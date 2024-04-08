ADVERTISEMENT

Residents stage road roko in Salem

April 08, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Rasigoundanur on Monday staged a road blockade demanding a proper supply of drinking water. Over 50 families in the area have been facing issues with inadequate drinking water supply for the past few days and had reported the issue to the officials of the Edaganasalai municipality, but no action was taken. Consequently, more than 100 people staged a protest at the Chinnappampatti-Elampillai Road, carrying empty pots. Municipality officials arrived at the spot and promised to supply drinking water at regular intervals, after which the residents withdrew their protest..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US