Residents stage demonstration

Coimbatore

10 December 2021 23:40 IST

Residents of Chinniyampalayam on the outskirts of Coimbatore staged a demonstration on Friday demanding higher compensation from the State government for land acquisition in connection with the expansion of Coimbatore International Airport.

In a statement, the residents demanded that they required ₹ 3,000 per sq.ft. of the land acquired. Other demands to the district administration included providing adequate time for relocation.

For the airport expansion project, the State government has allocated ₹ 1,132 crore and 624.81 acre is estimated to be acquired.

Advertising

Advertising