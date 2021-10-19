Residents protest over delay in completion of sewerage works in Salem

Residents of Sanyasigundu Road in Salem have urged the civic body to complete the UGSS works at the earliest.

Corpn. officials assure protesters to expedite the works

Condemning the delay in completion of underground sewerage scheme works (UGSS), the residents of Ward 43 on Sanyasi Gundu Road staged a protest here on Tuesday.

The residents said that the contractor engaged by the Corporation began the UGSS works by digging roads at various places two years ago. Though pits were dug for constructing chambers, no works were carried out. About four months ago, another pit was dug. As the pits were dug in the middle of the road, vehicles were prohibited from entering the stretch. Motorists had to take a circuitous route to reach the main road.

In the absence of a councillor for the ward, they took up the issue with the officials concerned, but no action was taken so far, the residents alleged.

Businesses hit

Shopkeepers in the locality said that their business was affected for over two years due to the delay in completion of UGSS works. They urged the civic body to finish the works at the earliest and re-lay the road.

Corporation officials held talks with the protesters and promised to expedite the works.