‘Reopen places of worship during weekends’

KRISHNAGIRI

10 October 2021 23:36 IST

Leader of Tamil Manila Congress G.K.Vasan has said that the State government should reopen places of worship to the public during weekends as well.

Talking to presspersons here, Mr. Vasan said that the State government which has permitted Tasmac outlets to function on all days of a week, should permit places of worship to be opened for the public on weekends as well rather than keeping it closed during Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Though the party welcomes reopening of schools for classes 1-8, the government must consider resuming classes from November 8 instead of November 1 considering Diwali crowd, he said.