Renovated flower market in Coimbatore likely to open post-election

The allotment process for the renovated wholesale flower market at R.S. Puram in Coimbatore, which was inaugurated nine months ago, is expected to begin post the Lok Sabha election results.

The market was embroiled in a dispute in the Madras High Court over parking space, for which the civic body intended to charge a fee. Now the issue has been sorted out and the allotment process would likely begin after June 4.

According to M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner, the 172 stalls could also be leased to vendors currently operating in the markets opposite the old one on East Ramalingam Road. “However, lessees will have to adhere to by-laws prohibiting sub-leasing by renters. Additionally, each stall cannot be rented by more than one vendor,” he added.

The renovated market has both enclosed and open spaces, toilets, large sheds for temperature regulation, and parking space for 60 two-wheelers.

The Coimbatore District All Flower Traders Welfare Association, which contributed ₹40 lakhs towards the renovation works under the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme, had requested the civic body to allocate a specific number of stalls in return for their contribution.

In response, Mr. Prabhakaran said the scheme was designed for welfare purposes rather than profit-making, and cannot be used to recoup the contributed funds. “We have no plans to allocate stalls to any association as yet, because no one party can be favoured over the other. A fair allotment of stalls will be done soon,” he said.

According to a senior official of the civic body, the stalls were earlier expected to generate up to ₹17 lakhs per month in revenue, with each stall’s monthly rent at ₹16,000. “As of now, the rent has not be finalised as the premises was under dispute. But we will be revising the earlier estimates,” the official said.

At present, the wholesale vendors do business out of a new market that has 75 stalls and they occupied it in 2020 to make way for the renovation works at the old market.

Yet, another concern arises regarding the occupancy of the stalls at the renovated market by street vendors, who can be seen encroaching pavements rather than renting out stalls. Addressing this issue, Mr. Prabhakaran said, “We will engage in discussions with them to establish a suitable rate and encourage them to relocate to these stalls.”

The civic body also plans to have discussions with the district administration after the election to finalise the allotments.

