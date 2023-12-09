Remote tribal settlement in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve may finally get power supply

December 09, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - ERODE

A remote tribal settlement with 22 families, nestled inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), that was lit up with solar lighting systems after 71 years of Independence, is all set to get power supply soon, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution (Tangedco) has initiated the process for obtaining wildlife clearance from the Forest Department.

Malliamman Durgham in Kadambur Hills, Ramaranai in Talavadi Hills and Kathirimalai in Bargur Hills are located in remote hilly areas that have no motorable roads. The three hamlets in the district were without power connections till 2018 when solar lighting systems were provided to the households to help light two bulbs in each house. Electronic gadgets, including televisions and radios, however, could not be operated with the supply. Hence, the people of these three hamlets have been demanding regular power supply.

The Ramaranai settlement in Talamalai Panchayat is located one km away from the Talamalai – Dhimbam forest road that has about 85 people. Their meagre income comes through the sale of honey and broomsticks while they fulfill their food needs by cultivating ragi on their lands. As many as 10 students currently pursue various classes and stay at the Government Tribal Residential Higher Secondary School in Talamalai, located five km away. “We were using the stream water for drinking and for domestic purposes all these years as the panchayat had ,in 2003-04 drilled a bore well, constructed an overhead tank and a motor room for usage,” said K. Ramesh, a resident. Since the settlement has no power connection, all these facilities have remain unused for 20 years now. “Many of the solar systems were not functioning properly,” he said. A solar-powered motor currently provides limited water supply to the people.

Efforts by the district administration, Nilgiris MP A. Raja and other elected representatives started to yield results as the issue was discussed at the Chief Secretary level. A Tangedco official at the Gobichettipalayam Electricity Distribution Circle said 130 electric poles need to be installed through the forest area to provide power supply to the hamlet and the total project cost comes to ₹56 lakh. The official said power can be utilised both for domestic and for agricultural purposes and once clearance was given, funds would be obtained.

K. Sudhakar, Deputy Director of STR and District Forest Officer, Hasanur Forest Division told The Hindu that Tangedco has been asked to submit an application on the PARIVESH portal of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of the Government of India to obtain forest and wildlife clearances. He added that the department is jointly working with Tangedco and is hopeful of completing the clearance process by the end of January 2024.

Residents of these hamlets are hopeful that power supply will bring about a change in their life and also help improve their livelihoods as they would be able to cultivate crops.

