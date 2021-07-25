Rejuvenation camp for elephants to be held, if necessary: Minister

Coimbatore

25 July 2021 01:29 IST

‘Bath tubs being built for temple elephants’

The annual rejuvenation camp for temple elephants will be held this year, if necessary, said Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekar Babu in Mettupalayam on Saturday.

He visited the Vanabadrakali Amman Temple at Thekkampatti, near Mettupalayam, as part of his inspection of select temples in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts on Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that all temple elephants were being subjected to medical check-ups every 15 days, engaged in walking exercises within the temple premises in the mornings and evenings and are provided with diet as prescribed by veterinarians. The HR&CE Department is also constructing bath tubs for temple elephants, Mr. Babu said, giving the example of Akilandeswari-Jambukeswarar temple at Thiruvanaikaval where a bath tub was constructed recently.

Many temples without elephants have approached the State government, he said, adding that the HR&CE Department is ready to accept elephants from private persons who are willing to donate those to the temples.

Other temples that he inspected in Coimbatore district also included Aranganatha Swamy Temple in Karamadai and Subramaniyaswami Temple in Maruthamalai.

In Tiruppur, he inspected Thirumuruganathaswamy Temple in Thirumuruganpoondi and Visveswara Swamy Temple in the city in the morning.

The Minister told mediapersons here that the scheme to appoint archakas (temple priests) from all communities in temples was being carried out in phases across all temples in the State and will be completed in 100 days.