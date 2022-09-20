Recreation facilities at Ellapalayam lake in Erode lie in disuse

The water body and the park were developed at a cost of ₹13.50 crore in 2019

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
September 20, 2022 17:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Weeds have covered the entire water spread area of Ellapalayam lake at Villarasampatti in Erode. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The Erode Corporation’s Karuvilparai Valasu Ellapalayam Lake at Villarasampatti in Ward 31, which was developed at an outlay of ₹13.50 crore with boating facility, lies in disuse. The residents have urged the civic body to carry out maintenance works and reopen the park for public use.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main water source for the 26.55-acre lake is seepage from the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. Work began in 2017 to desilt the lake, construct retaining walls, and strenghthen weirs. A park with walkway, play area, lawn, fountain, arch and solar lighting was also created. The park was inaugurated after completion of works in 2019. Though the civic body bought two boats, they have not been operated so far.

The park that was closed in 2020 due to COVID-19, continues to remain closed.

Olirum Erodu Foundation expressed interest to maintain the park free of cost. But the project did not take up.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Due to poor maintenance, the lake lost its glory”, said V. Amutha, a resident of Villarasampatti. She said that the tiles were damaged and bushes have grown in the park.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Corporation officials said that discussions were on to carry out repair works and reopen the park for public use.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app