‘Recovery rate high in Coimbatore ‘

COIMBATORE

03 July 2020 23:00 IST

Number of deaths low owing to intensive preventive measures, says S.P. Velumani

The number of persons who recovered from COVID-19 is high and deaths due to the disease is low in Coimbatore district because of the intensive preventive action taken by the district administration, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said here on Friday, after chairing a review meeting at the Collectorate.

Of 60,282 samples collected so far, 608 tested positive. Of the positive persons, 318 had returned home after treatment. The remaining 287 were under treatment.

Out of 19,161 passengers who arrived here by 131 flights, 111 were found to be COVID-19 positive. While 46 of the positive cases were from Coimbatore, the others belonged to areas outside the district. At present, 8,302 persons were in quarantine at their houses.

Mr. Velumani said the administration had strengthened vigil at the district border. Fifty doctors, 60 Revenue Department staff, 320 police personnel, 75 staff of local bodies and 24 Transport Department officials had been posted at 13 check posts to monitor the entry of people into Coimbatore.

At the inter-State check post at Walayar, a medical team lifted samples from every person entering the district. On an average it collected 200 to 250 samples.

The Minister visited the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, where the administration had set up a 400-bedded COVID-19 Care Centre to house asymptomatic persons.

Collector K. Rajamani, Commissioner of Police Sumit Saran and other senior officials participated in the review meeting.