Randomisation of EVMs completed in Erode and Salem districts

Erode

08 March 2021 22:03 IST

Randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPATs) for all the eight Assembly constituencies was completed and dispatch of machines to each constituency will be done on Tuesday, said District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan here on Monday.

Addressing the media, he said that a total of 3,454 control units, 4,757 ballot units and 3,695 VVPATs are ready for the Assembly election to be held on April 6. Randomisation was completed in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties and the machines would be handed over to Returning Officers of the respective Assembly constituencies on Tuesday.

Mr. Kathiravan said that all steps were being taken to ensure smooth conduct of the elections. A total of 2,741 polling stations, including 527 ancillary polling stations, were established at 926 locations in the district in which 13,157 poll officers were posted. There are 64,560 electors whose age is above 80 years and there are 14,498 differently-abled electors in the district for whom Form 12D application for postal ballot facility is distributed, he added.

He said that 92 paramilitary personnel had arrived in the district who would be posted in sensitive booths during polling. To protect against COVID-19, wearing a face mask is mandatory, he said and added that fines would be levied on violators.

Salem Staff Reporter adds:

The Salem district administration has allocated 5,142 ballot units after randomisation to the 11 Assembly constituencies.

District Collector and District Election Officer S.A. Raman conducted the randomisation process.

According to officials, there are 7,246 ballot units, 5,625 control units and 5,756 VVPAT machines and the machines would be taken to respective constituencies. The machines would be kept in strong rooms in all 11 Assembly constituencies with necessary security. Among the 11 constituencies, highest number of polling stations are located at Omalur, 426 stations. Lowest number of polling stations is located in Attur constituency, 346 stations.

A reserve of 20% of ballot and control units and reserve of 34% of VVPAT machines have been allotted for constituencies in the district. According to officials, including reserve capacity, 5,142 bllot units, 5,142 control units and 5,740 VVPAT machines have been allotted for 11 Assembly constituencies..