Railway reservation centres to remain closed on Sundays

SALEM

15 May 2021 22:57 IST

The Passenger Reservation System and Integrated Unreserved Ticketing System counters here would remain closed on Sundays as part of Statewide full lockdown.

The Salem Railway division said in a release that reservation counters would remain closed on May 16 and 23 and current reservation counters will function at Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and Karur.

The Division has also extended the period of enhanced platform ticket rates till June 19. Platform tickets will be ₹50 at major stations till that date, it said.