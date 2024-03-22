ADVERTISEMENT

R. Nandini takes over as chairperson of CII-Southern Region

March 22, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

R. Nandini, chairperson of CII Southern Region | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

R. Nandini, Managing Director of Chandra Textiles, has taken over as Chairperson of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region, for 2024-2025.

She has served as chairperson of CII Tamil Nadu and chairwoman of CII Indian Women Network earlier. She is also a member of the CII national council. She is a member of the board of Cognizant Foundation, the CSR arm of Cognizant Technology Solutions, and is an independent director in the board of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation.

Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman and Managing Director of Muthoot Fincorp, has taken over as the Deputy Chairman of the CII Southern region. He is the former chairman of CII Kerala Council and headed the CII Southern region sub committees on banking and financial services, and tourism earlier.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US