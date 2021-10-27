Protests planned against move to amend Forest Act

ERODE

27 October 2021 23:02 IST

Opposing the Central government’s proposal to amend the Forest Conservation Act (FCA), Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association has decided to stage a protest in front of the forest range offices in the district on November 8.

The association meeting was held at Sathyamangalam which was chaired by its State secretary Kadambur Ramasamy. District president Balathandautham, member of State committee S. Mohan Kumar and office-bearers from Talavadi, Bargur, Talamalai and T.N. Palayam participated and passed resolutions.

A resolution said that the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had on October 2 released a consultation paper on the proposed amendments in FCA, 1980 and asked people to give their opinion within 15 days. The time-frame given is unusual and after stiff opposition, the government extended the time till November 1.

The resolution said that a minimum of three months is needed for making representations and urged the government to extend the time. The draft was released in English to keep the tribal people in the dark and wanted it to be released in Tamil.

Instead of prioritising on conserving forests and addressing environmental concerns, the proposed amendments facilitates takeover of forest land at a meagre price by the corporate, which is nothing but, privatisation. “The proposed amendments are against the welfare of the tribal people living in the forest areas”, the resolution said and added that it will dilute the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

The resolution urged the Centre to drop the move to amend the Act and also wanted the State government to voice its concern against the amendments. The members would hold protests in front of the range offices at Talavadi, Jerahalli, Hasanur, Germalam, Kadambur, T.N. Palayam, Sathyamangalam, Anthiyur and Bargur on November 8, the resolution said.