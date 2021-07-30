Private rice mills invited to register with TNCSC as processing agents

Krishnagiri

30 July 2021 22:14 IST

Private rice mills with adequate infrastructure are called upon to register as rice processing agents for the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) here. District Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy has called upon the mill owners in the region with the infrastructure that includes paddy pre-cleaner, mechanical dryer, modern pre-boiling unit, cone polishers, whiteners, colour sortex, storage godown etc to apply to register as agents for processing of procured rice. According to the administration, the rice procured by the TNSCC is processed through its modern rice mill and supplied for public distribution system. The administration has now sought private rice processing units to register as agents with the TNCSC.

Further details may be ascertained from the Regional Manager, TNCSC, Regional Office, 45/25, Chennai Byepass, Krishnagiri.

