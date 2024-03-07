Price of turmeric crosses ₹17,600 a quintal in Erode market

March 07, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - ERODE

As fresh turmeric continues to arrive into regulated markets in Erode, the price of turmeric touched an all-time high of ₹17,699 a quintal here on Thursday. The last time the price of turmeric fetched a price of ₹17,000 a quintal was in 2010.

At the Erode Society, the fresh finger variety was auctioned between ₹14,419 a quintal, and ₹17,699 a quintal, while the bulb variety was auctioned between ₹12,309 a quintal, and ₹15,786 a quintal. The old finger variety was auctioned between ₹10,859 a quintal, and ₹15,811 a quintal, while the bulb variety was auctioned between ₹10,059 a quintal, and ₹14,859 a quintal.

At the Erode Regulated Market, the fresh finger variety was auctioned between ₹14,099 a quintal and ₹17,599 a quintal, while at the Gobi society, it was auctioned between ₹14,702 a quintal, and ₹17,089 a quintal.

ADVERTISEMENT

With harvesting in full swing in various parts of the district, fresh turmeric has started to arrive in bulk. “Fresh turmeric brought to the market after processing is generally preferred, as it is not stored and no pesticides were applied,” said a trader. Additionally, the increase in demand due to a drop in cultivable area has also contributed to the increase in price. The trader anticipates good prices for fresh turmeric in the coming weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT