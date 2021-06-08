Preparations on for marriage of rape victim with accused in Uthangarai

Krishnagiri

08 June 2021 22:56 IST

Organisation alleges arbitration between families of accused and victim

A week after a complaint of sexual assault on a mentally challenged woman was lodged, preparations are on to get her married to the accused at Mettapalli village in Uthangarai

An FIR filed by the Singarapettai police had excluded rape, but invoked various other sections, compounding the allegations of omission made by the Association for the Differently-abled against the police.

The 28-year-old woman of a village in Singarapettai was allegedly abused sexually and impregnated by the accused. The victim, with 70% mental disability, and her mother had lodged a complaint with the police with the help of TARATDAC (Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of the Differently abled and their Caregivers).

However, it had come to fore, through the accounts of the victim’s family members and the panchayat president that arbitration between the families was carried out at the office of the Uthangarai Deputy Superintendent of Police.

“In the presence of the police, the victim’s mother said they wished to get the woman married to the accused and drop the complaint, and the victim too agreed to it before the police” said Panchayat president Chinnathayi Nanjappan told The Hindu.

“The DSP was present on the first day, and the next day he was relieved. Two inspectors present. When the police said they would have to take action as per law, the wife and the family of the accused insisted they would marry the accused to the victim,” said Ms. Chinnathayi. The account was corroborated by the victim’s cousin.

TARATDAC has questioned the handling of the case by the police for allegedly allowing illegal arbitration between the families of the victim and the accused at the DSP’s office.

While, Singarapetttai police had registered an FIR invoking IPC Sections 417 (cheating), 493 (cohabitation by deceit), 503(1) (criminal intimidation), 506(1)(punishment for criminal intimidation), and Section 312 (inducing to miscarriage)read with 109 of IPC, the police have omitted rape.

S. Namburajan, State Secretary, TARATDAC, questioned the police over the attribution of “consent” to a mentally challenged victim, while omitting the section on rape.

While the accused is yet to be arrested, preparations are on for the marriage, according to the panchayat president. TARATDAC has petitioned the Director General of Police for action against the police, alleging delayed response.