Pregnant woman from Pollachi dies of leptospirosis

Leptospirosis (rat fever), a zoonotic bacterial disease, has claimed one life in Coimbatore district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Department officials said that a woman, who was in the second trimester of pregnancy died in Coimbatore district a few days ago. The deceased has been identified as R. Vanitha (23), a resident of Panickampatti coming under Pollachi north block.

She was admitted to a private hospital with fever on October 22. When her condition deteriorated, the woman was shifted to the district headquarters hospital, Pollachi, on October 28. She was later referred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where she died without responding to treatment.

After it was confirmed that the woman was affected by leptospirosis, the Health Department took up control measures. A medical camp was organised in the locality to identify if anyone had fever or symptoms of leptospirosis.

ADVERTISEMENT

A health official said that no other fever cases were detected in the medical camp. Health workers disinfected cow sheds in the locality.

Leptospirosis is spread through the urine of infected animals, especially rodents. The bacteria causing the disease is transmitted through contact of the skin and mucous membranes with mud or water which has been contaminated with urine of infected rodents and other animals.