Practical examinations for Class XII students begin in districts

Salem

16 April 2021 23:57 IST

Practical examinations for over 38,000 Class XII students began at 322 schools in the district.

According to Education Department officials, the students were divided into batches and the examinations were held in the morning and afternoon sessions.

Chief Education Officer T. Ganesh Moorthy said each batch had 24 to 28 students and the laboratories were disinfected before and after the space was used by the students.

The temperature of students and invigilators were checked before they were allowed into the lab and the students were provided with hand-washing facilities. Wearing of mask and physical distancing were ensured among students,” he said.

Officials said that use of equipment such as pipette and microscope has been restricted and the examination would be held for COVID-19 positive students on an alternative date.

In Namakkal, over 20,000 students appeared for the practical examinations at 151 centres.

Exams postponed

In Krishnagiri, many schools postponed the practical examination to a later date due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

At the few government and private schools that conducted the practical examination, the students were subjected to thermal scanning.

Physical distancing and wearing of masks were made mandatory.

At the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, the examination to be held on Friday has been postponed to Monday.

A total of 10,296 Class XII students are scheduled to appear for the practical examinations, slated to be held till April 23.