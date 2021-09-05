Powerloom job workers considering stopping work

COIMBATORE

Over two lakh job working powerloom weavers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts will have no option but to strike work if the stalemate in wage talks continues, according to the weavers.

The weavers in the two districts met at Palladam on Sunday and appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps to expedite the talks.

According to a press release, the textile manufacturers who give orders to the job workers are paying the wages less than what was agreed to seven years ago. In an effort to the revise the wages, six rounds of talks were held by the officials of the Labour Department in the recent weeks. However, the textile manufacturers did not participate in the talks. The Chief Minister should instruct District Collectors of Coimbatore and Tiruppur to hold talks with the stakeholders.

If the stalemate in talks continue, the job workers will continue to receive low wages and it is unviable to continue operations. Hence, they will have no option but to consider stopping production, they said.