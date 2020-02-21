Power supply to three polluting units disconnected

ERODE

21 February 2020 23:22 IST

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials disconnected power supply to three units for discharging untreated effluents and for polluting the environment here on Thursday.

Based on information that untreated effluents were discharged into drains and water bodies, officials carried out inspections at a printing unit and dyeing unit in B.P. Agraharam and a dyeing unit at R.N. Pudur. It was found that the three units were discharging untreated effluents into drains.

The issue was taken up with the District Coordinating Committee chairman and Collector C. Kathiravan who ordered disconnection of power supply to the units. Based on Collector’s direction, officials disconnected the power supply to the three units and stopped their operations. Officials said that many dyeing, printing and tannery units were functioning in the region and many units had established zero liquid discharge effluent treatment plants and were reusing the water. However, a few units continued to function without treatment plants. The officials warned of action against such units. They also added that as per the National Green Tribunal order, violating industries would be fined for polluting the environment.

Advertising

Advertising