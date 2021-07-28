Power loom federation wants orders issued to manufacture free dhotis and saris

Erode

28 July 2021 21:43 IST

Stating that the delay in issuance of orders to manufacture free dhotis and saris is resulting in job loss to workers, the Tamil Nadu Federation of Power Looms Association has urged the State government to issue orders to the societies without further delay.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, its coordinator P. Kandavel said that there are 209 Power Loom Weavers Cooperative Societies in the State that manufactures free dhotis and saris through its members. Usually, the State government issues orders for manufacturing the dhotis and saris between the second week of June and first week of July every year. It provides jobs for lakh of workers improving their livelihood. But, in the current year, orders were not issued so far leading to job loss to workers. “Power looms are facing a crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic and further delay is affecting all”, the letter said.

The letter also demanded the State government to release the balance 25% dues pending for the societies for manufacturing school uniforms. “Workers could not be paid their wages due to the dues from the government”, the letter said. The federation urged the government to immediately issue orders for manufacturing free dhotis and saris and also clear the dues on war-footing.

