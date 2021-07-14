Postal dept. to conduct Dak Adalat on July 23

Erode

14 July 2021 21:28 IST

A circle-level Dak Adalat will be conducted in the office of the Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, Chennai, at 11.30 a.m. on July 23.

A release from Stefan Simson Tobias, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode Division, said that Chief Postmaster General will hear the grievances of postal department customers personally and redress their grievances. Customers may send their grievances on postal services to M. Vijayalakshmi, Assistant Director, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, Chennai 600 002 and also email to pg.tn@indiapost.gov.in with subject DAK ADALAT.

The grievances relates to pension and postal services like delay in transmission of mails, speed post articles, parcels, money orders, savings bank, cash certificates and counter services will be covered.

The grievances regarding disposal of money order/registered/speed/insured articles booked by the customers should contain full details such as article number, date and office of booking, full address of sender and the addressee. If the grievance is about the savings scheme of Postal Life Insurance, account number, PLI policy number, name and address of the depositor/insurant, name of the post office, the details of the recovery and any other reference of the postal department, if available, should be furnished, the release added.