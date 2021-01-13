Pongal spirit picks up in Erode as people throng markets

Erode

13 January 2021 22:12 IST

People in large numbers thronged markets to purchase sugarcane, turmeric bunches, jaggery and other items for Pongal festival here on Wednesday.

Also, temporary shops selling colour powders had come up on roads at many places where brisk sale was witnessed throughout the day. A pair of sugarcane was sold between ₹ 60 and ₹ 120 as many traders said that sales were dull when compared to previous years. Incessant rain and cloudy weather dampened the festival spirit as the sales were low, said a trader at Kollampalayam, who expected sales volume to go up on Thursday. Earlier in the day, shops at Uzhavar Sandhai and the vegetable markets witnessed brisk sales selling turmeric bunches, coconuts and vegetables. Many visitors to the shandy pointed out that the price of vegetables had gone up in the past two days due to pongal. “This is a major festival after the lockdown were completely relaxed and hence we plan to celebrate it in a grand manner”, said V. Pushpa from Chinnamuthu Street.

At the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal, special buses were operated, but with the usual crowd. Police personnel were posted at important junctions and on arterial roads to regular the flow of vehicles.

