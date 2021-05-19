Police tighten lockdown measures in Salem

Police conducting vehicle checks on Five Roads junction in Salem on Tuesday.

The police have tightened the lockdown measures here to contain the spread of COVID-19. Among the measures is strict checking for e-registration by those who are found travelling.

The Salem City Police have set up additional check posts, apart from the existing ones on the city’s borders, to permit only those with e-registration.

City Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar said, “There are six border check posts and strict checking is being carried out at these places. Additional check posts have been set up on the highways to Attur and Coimbatore, and all vehicles passing through these points are asked for e-registration passes. Persons without passes are discouraged from travelling further and they are asked to return. Persons who belong to essential services are allowed to travel after checking their identity cards”. People were asked for the reason for travel and the vehicles of those found moving without valid reasons were being seized.

According to police, over 250 vehicles were seized by the city police in past three days. They have registered 431 cases for not wearing masks and 2,347 cases for violation of traffic regulations. The Salem District Police have tightened checks at district and inter-State borders here. There are 23 check points and strict checks are carried out to check for e-registration.

Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger said people were asked to produce proof of e-registration and reasons for travel. On Tuesday, over 100 vehicles were seized for violating lockdown norms. The official said there was close monitoring of containment zones.