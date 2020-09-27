Police start imposing fines for violations

COIMBATORE

27 September 2020 20:54 IST

The city police have started imposing fines on people who violate COVID-19 safety guidelines.

A senior officer with the city police said they started imposing fines on violators based on decisions at a recent district-level review meeting on COVID-19.

Earlier, Coimbatore Corporation was imposing fines on people who indulge in violations of various safety guidelines that were introduced to prevent the spread of the disease.

The officer said that now the corporation, revenue and health departments, and the police were imposing fines on people who indulge in violations including, non-compliance of wearing mask, maintaining physical distancing in public places and spitting in the public.

On Saturday, the city police slapped fines on 355 persons and collected a total fine of ₹79,000 between 3 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

Fines for violating COVID-19 safety guidelines are ₹200 for not wearing mask, ₹500 for not maintaining physical distancing, ₹500 for spitting in public, ₹5,000 for violations of physical distancing and non-compliance of wearing mask in gyms, salons, beauty parlours and other commercial establishments, ₹500 for individuals who violate the safety guidelines in containment zones and ₹5,000 for safety violations seen in vehicles and commercial establishment in containment zones.