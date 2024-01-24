Police launch investigation into arson on temple premises near Coimbatore

January 24, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have launched an investigation into an arson reported at a temple near Coimbatore early Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the arson was reported at Veerasenniamman temple at Mangalakaraipudur, about 2.5 km away from Karamadai. People from Mangalakaraipudur and nearby villages visit the temple on festival days and during important occasions.

The temple administration had erected a shed in front of the temple and braided coconut fronds were used for roofing. Tin roofing sheets were also placed on top of the woven coconut fronds, said the police.

The Karamadai police received an alert about the fire at the temple around 2 a.m. The police rushed to the spot and found the shed in front of the temple burning. Fire and rescue services personnel were called to the place and they put out the flames.

Forensics team of the Coimbatore District Police visited the temple and searched the premises. A police officer said that a bottle, which is suspected to have been used to carry petrol, was found near the temple. However, the police were yet to confirm if someone set ablaze the shed.

“There are deserted places near the temple where miscreants come to consume alcohol. We are investigating all aspects,” the officer said.

