Police keep vigil at Mangalam following standoff

Tiruppur

10 March 2020 00:31 IST

Following the standoff between protesters over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Mangalam near Tiruppur on Sunday, the district police continued to keep vigil on Monday.

The police said that nearly 100 police personnel were deployed in two shifts at the Four Road Junction area in Mangalam.

No untoward incidents were reported.

Advertising

Advertising

Senior police officers visited the spot to review the situation.

At around 10 p.m. on Sunday, a group of participants of a pro-CAA public meeting, who were leaving for Tiruppur, were blockaded by anti-CAA protesters, leading to a standoff between the two groups at the Four Road Junction.

Before tension could escalate, the police deployed at the spot intervened and dispersed the groups.

The pro-CAA public meeting was organised in the vicinity of the anti-CAA indefinite protests in Mangalam.

‘Will continue protest’

S.A. Kaja Mohideen of Jananayaga Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam told mediapersons in Tiruppur on Monday that the anti-CAA protests would continue across the State.

He alleged that the pro-CAA protesters were attempting to “provoke” the anti-CAA protesters in the Mangalam incident on Sunday.