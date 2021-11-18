PMK MLA asks theatre owners not to screen Suriya’s films

SALEM

R. Arul, PMK MLA from Salem West constituency, has written to the Salem District Theatre Owners Association not to screen actor Suriya’s films in future. In his letter, the MLA claimed that Vanniyars were “wrongly portrayed” in the film Jai Bhim (co-produced and acted by Suriya). He claimed that youth in the district were agitated due to this.

Therefore, he urged theatre owners not to screen any films of actor Suriya or those in which his family members acted.

