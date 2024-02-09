PM Modi stands in opposition to CM Modi, says Kanimozhi

February 09, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HOSUR

“Prime Minister Modi is in opposition to the stand taken by Chief Minister Modi”, said Lok Sabha member and deputy general secretary of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, alluding to her post on social media platform X of an old video of Mr. Modi alleging that the UPA government was reducing Gujarat to that of a beggar through “inadequate” redistribution of State finances.

The Union government has pushed the Chief Ministers of the States to take to the streets of Delhi to protest for their due share, said Ms. Kanimozhi on the sidelines of a public hearing under the DMK’s Urimaigalai Meetka Stalinin Kural in Hosur on Friday.

Sharing the feedback, recommendations and demands received so far, the Lok Sabha member from Tuticorin said GST was the main concern of the people and it was a constant refrain in conversations with traders, MSMEs and individuals. “This is something we hear everywhere,” she said.

On the flood relief to Southern States, Ms. Kanimozhi said, “No other State government has allocated the extent of relief like the Chief Minister had, despite not receiving a single paisa from the Union government.”

